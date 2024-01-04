Perry High School shooting: 'Multiple gunshot victims' reported at Iowa school

Authorities say there were "multiple gunshot victims" after a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, on students' first day back after the holiday break.

Many emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town's middle school and high school Thursday morning. There is no further threat to the public, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said in a 10 a.m. media update. However, he could not say how many people were shot or if anyone had been killed.

Meanwhile, Infante said authorities had identified the shooter but did not say if they were alive or if they had been arrested. The shooter has not been publicly identified, nor is it known if the shooter was a student at the school.

The Associated Press is reporting, citing a law enforcement source, that the suspect has died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The official also told The Associated Press that at least one of the victims is a school administrator.

Authorities said they received an active shooter alert at the school at 7:37 a.m. on Thursday. Police arrived about seven minutes later, where they found "multiple gunshot victims." Authorities did note the incident happened before the school day began, so there were fewer people there than if school had started for the day.

"The community is safe," Infante said. "School didn’t start yet luckily, so there were very few students and faculty in the building."

Two gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in the state capital of Des Moines, a health system spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press. Some other patients were transported to a second hospital in Des Moines, a spokesperson for MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center said, declining to comment on the number of patients or their statuses.

Perry High School is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines. The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning.

Witnesses recount Perry High School shooting

High school senior Ava Augustus told The Associated Press she was in a counselor’s office, waiting for hers to arrive, when she heard three shots. She and other people barricaded the door, preparing to throw things if necessary, with a window being too small for an escape.

"And then we hear ‘He’s down. You can go out,’" Augustus said through tears. "And I run and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car and they’re taking a girl out of the auditorium who had been shot in her leg."

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting for the school day to start when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, his father, Kevin Shelley, told The Associated Press. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

"We all just jumped," Kares told The Associated Press. "My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran."

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, "Get out! Get out!" She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

Reactions to the shooting at Perry High School

In a statement on social media, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said, "Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy. Our prayers are with the students, teachers and families of the Perry Community. I have been in contact with law enforcement agencies and am continuing to monitor the situation. I will be joining their press conference today."

