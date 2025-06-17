700 military personnel sent to Texas, Florida, Louisiana to help ICE

article

The Brief The Department of Defense deployed 700 military members to Texas, Florida, and Louisiana to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). These personnel will assist with logistical and administrative functions at ICE detention facilities, but will not engage in law enforcement. The exact locations of the deployed military members were not disclosed.



The Department of Defense says 700 military members have been sent to Texas, Florida and Louisiana to help support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Military members sent to help ICE

What we know:

Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the mobilization last week.

The 700 military members will help provide logistical support and provide administrative and clerical functions associated with processing individuals at ICE detention facilities.

The military members will not directly participate in law enforcement activities.

The Department of Defense says the support will free up law enforcement to focus on other tasks and missions.

What we don't know:

The Department of Defense did not say exactly where the military personnel were being stationed.