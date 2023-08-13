Pennsylvania theme park opening largest 'Sesame Street' store in the country

article

Can you tell me how to get to the biggest "Sesame Street" -themed store in the country?

Sesame Place, the only "Sesame Street"-centered theme park on the East Coast, plans to open the largest retail store dedicated to the popular children’s show this fall.

The 6,800-square-foot emporium Sesame Place Store located at the Philadelphia-area theme park’s entrance will be the venue’s new flagship retail store and free for all to visit, unlike the park, which requires a ticket for entry.

The park touted it as a "new way to experience ‘Sesame Street’-themed fun" and "will give guests a glimpse into the colorful, whimsical, and furry Sesame Place experience year-round, with no cost required to enter for guests looking only to shop," the park said in a release.

PHILADELPHIA-AREA THEME PARK SESAME PLACE ANNOUNCES DIVERSITY TRAINING AFTER VIRAL CHARACTER SNUB

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The store will open just in time for the holidays and will coincide with seasonal events at Sesame Place like the Halloween Spooktacular, and the Very Furry Christmas celebration.

The Sesame Place Store will offer a "large selection of merchandise, souvenirs and mementos featuring everyone’s favorite furry friends," along with discounts for season pass holders.

The store follows other theme parks like Disneyland, which have shopping outside the entrance that doesn’t require a ticket for entry.

The park currently has Sesame Souvenirs located inside the entrance, which has "everything you need to start and finish your day at Sesame Place," the park said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sesame Place also has a West Coast location in San Diego.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.