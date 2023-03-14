14-year-old, 2 stolen horses killed in crash along Dallas highway

A 14-year-old and two horses were killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Dallas roadway.

Dallas police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Great Trinity Forest Way near Interstate 45. It was still dark outside at the time.

Investigators determined three juveniles were struck while riding three horses that were stolen.

A 14-year-old and one of the horses died in the crash. A veterinarian was called in to euthanize a second horse at the scene.

The third horse was injured but is expected to survive.

The two other teens, ages 16 and 17, were also hospitalized with injuries.

Both east and westbound directions of Great Trinity Forest Way were closed for several hours for the police investigation.

It’s not yet clear if the surviving teens will face charges.

The driver who hit them did stop to help and is not expected to be charged.