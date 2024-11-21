Pecan pie cobbler recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

We have a delicious Thanksgiving dessert recipe to share with you just in time for the big family feast! Pecan pie cobbler, YUM!

The recipe is easy to make and, let me tell you, it will be a hit at your family table. Enjoy!

Pecan Pie Cobbler recipe

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons butter

1 ¼ cup flour

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp. Baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

⅔ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups pecans, chopped

1 cup brown sugar

1 ½ cup boiling water

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a 9x13 baking pan, melt your butter in the oven. Make sure it doesn’t burn. Once melted, remove from the oven.

In a bowl, mix together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt. Once combined, mix in the milk and vanilla.

Dollop the cake-like mixture on top of the melted butter until it covers the bottom.

Sprinkle the pecans in an even layer and then sprinkle with the brown sugar.

Finally, pour the boiled water on top.

Bake 25–30 minutes.

Enjoy with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!