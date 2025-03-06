Pearland small plane crashes in pipeline field, no injuries reported
PEARLAND, Texas - A small plane crashed in a pipeline field near Pearland Regional Airport causing significant damage to the aircraft, Texas DPS reports.
What we know:
The agency reports a two-occupant plane crashed on CR-285, near CR-129 in Pearland, according to Texas DPS.
No other property was reported damaged and no one was said to be injured.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident.
What we don't know:
It is unclear where the plane was coming from or going.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Texas DPS - Southeast Texas Region.