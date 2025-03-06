Pearland small plane crashes in pipeline field, no injuries reported

The Brief A small plane crashed in a pipeline field near CR-129 in Pearland. No injuries were reported to occupants on board. The FAA was notified of the incident



A small plane crashed in a pipeline field near Pearland Regional Airport causing significant damage to the aircraft, Texas DPS reports.

Pearland small plane crash

What we know:

The agency reports a two-occupant plane crashed on CR-285, near CR-129 in Pearland, according to Texas DPS.

No other property was reported damaged and no one was said to be injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear where the plane was coming from or going.