Pearland parents complain of pattern of discrimination in the district

During public comment at Tuesday's Pearland ISD board meeting, Dr. Dona Murphey, on behalf of the Brazoria County and Texas NAACP chapters, asked Board trustees to consider adding a diversity and inclusion training available for public review.

"It's asking the district to please resolve to not support any form of white supremacy, and that is also complicity," said Dr. Murphey.

But when trustee Mike Floyd put the measure up for a vote—​​​​​​​the rest of the board—was silent.

Parents and former students say they were disappointed but not surprised—considering the district's past record.

Dr. Murphey said in August — her 14-year-old daughter experienced a traumatizing & offensive incident from a teacher in class.

"Teacher pointed to me and said hey Asian girl and proceeded to say hey Indian boy," she said.

Unhappy with the way the district handled the case, Murphey said she reached out to for additional support.

"American academy of pediatrics had come out with a statement just months ago about racism and its health effects on children and adolescents," she said. "Over a thousand physicians from across the country specifically condemned Pearland ISD on its action about this."