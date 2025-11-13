Pearland police seek suspect after jewelry stolen from nursing home resident's room

article

The Brief Pearland police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect involved in a theft at Trinity Oaks of Pearland assisted living facility on Oct. 25. Surveillance footage shows a woman in dark scrubs entering a 95-year-old resident's room. Jewelry valued at $500 was reported stolen while the resident was at dinner. Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the Pearland Police Department Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 281-997-4211.



Pearland police are asking the public to help them find who's responsible for a recent theft from inside an assisted living facility.

Pearland nursing home burglary

What we know:

Video from Oct. 25 at Trinity Oaks of Pearland shows a woman wearing dark-colored scrubs walking into a resident's room around 4:30 pm and leaving shortly after.

Police say the 95-year-old resident's jewelry, valued at approximately $500, was stolen from her room while she was at dinner.

Officer Chad Rogers tells FOX 26 that the woman was not an employee at the facility, and it's unclear how she gained access into the building.

What they're saying:

"We've talked to the staff there, and it doesn't seem like this person belonged there. Obviously, their intent was to steal from a resident, which upset a lot of our people on social media," said Rogers.

FOX 26 left a message with the facility and are waiting to hear back.

What you can do:

If you recognize this individual, contact the Pearland Police Department Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 281-997-4211.