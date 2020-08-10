Pearland horse owner grieves the loss of his beloved animals

The loss of his horses has been heartbreaking for Pearland horse owner Carl Smith.

When Smith came to this pasture in Pearland Sunday afternoon he first thought two of his three horses had been stolen.

"I didn't think they were cut up," he said."I thought they were stolen when we found the remains of them it was heartbreaking."

For Smith and his wife losing Shorty and Storm is like losing beloved family members.

"I had one since she was a baby, 18-years-old, I had the other one since she was 7 or 8 she was 26 years old," said Smith.

"This is the second incident and third horse in the city limits of Pearland," said Pearland Police officer Jason Wells. "I've been here since 2002 and I've never heard of a case such as this."

On June 12, we told you how Tyler Bockelfound his horse Goldie mutilated for her meat.

On June 30, we told you about two other horses slaughtered for their meat.

Pearland police, the Harris County Sheriffs Department, and HPD are all investigating.

Police believe those responsible are familiar with the area and even take coolers to transport the meat after the slaughtering.