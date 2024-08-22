Pearland car burglary suspect charged after man shot at while walking his dog

Pearland Police Department have announced a man was charged after a man was shot at while walking his dog and came across a car burglary Wednesday morning.

David Gustavo Granados, 21, was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Vehicle related to the crimes that occurred on and around the 3700 block of Inland Drive, police say.

Pearland Police Department Public Information Officer Chad Rogers gave a description of what happened, stating:

"It looks like a group was kind of dropped off in the neighborhood, and was going through and checking for unlocked door handles. He finishes on this side, he’s going to enter the street about the same time our victim is coming into the roadway," Rogers said. "They discharge, I believe, about 14 rounds in the direction of our victim."

David Gustavo Granados

According to Roger’s, they are working to determine if the man in custody is the shooter.

Police report the victim hid behind a nearby trashcan while the suspect fled north on Inland Drive. The victim was hit by the gunfire but sustained minor cuts to his elbow and knee.

The Pearland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively working to identify additional suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department Tip Line at 281-997-4211 or Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 800-460-2222. You can remain anonymous.