Pearland business takes stem learning to new heights

At a time when schools are working to improve STEM performance in students, some families are finding other ways to nurture interests in science, technology, and math. One option is a business, founded in Pearland, that is now working with kids around the world.

When it comes to computers, 11-year-old fifth grader Kristopher Tang is, already, smarter than a lot of us. As he takes a break from a laptop computer screen, creating the building blocks for a video game, he's still too young to have a clear view of what he'd like to do when he grows up, but right now, the technology has him captivated.

"I could make java-script codes, or blog codes, or pythons, and this entertainment, to me, is really fun," says the youngster, about various computer languages.

Once a week, Kristopher and other kids come to Code Ninjas. The Missouri City business is one of hundreds of franchises around the world that teach computer and software coding, and robotics, to eager-minded kids. Part of the attraction is an opportunity that those kids may not get easy access to, in school, to meet the demands of the future.

"In the future, there's going to be more technology careers," says Code Ninjas' Ashley Magellan, "This is a first learning step for them to get into that aspect, and into the world of technology."

The instructors are, often, math and science students from local high schools who are better able to relate to youngsters looking to learn. At its core, it's an extracurricular activity designed to nurture interests that may not appeal to everyone. "Some kids excel in different things, and it's just a matter of finding which ones that they're going to enjoy and excel in," says parent Kenny Tang.

There's also a good bit of satisfaction when a challenge gets conquered. "It's, just, really fun," says Kristopher Tang.

The cost for attending Code Ninjas is about $200 a month, for weekly classes. Besides nurturing kids' interests, it could be setting them up for success. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects computer and IT jobs to be among the most in-demand, in the coming decade.