Pct. 4 giving away Thanksgiving feast to family in need

article

Know a family in need this holiday season? If they live in Harris County's Precinct 4, nominate them to receive a free Thanksgiving feast ith all the fixings.

Constable Mark Herman is proud to announce the department’s 19th Annual Operation Turkey Dinner. The program is coordinated by the Domestic Violence Division and Victims Assistance Unit. This event will surprise fifty families facing hardships within the Precinct 4 Community with a Thanksgiving feast. The food will be delivered on November 26, the day before Thanksgiving.

If you know of a family in the Precinct 4 community that is suffering a hardship and unable to afford a Thanksgiving Dinner this year, email Corporal Chistina Coronadoat christina.coronado@cd4.hctx.net with the following information: Family name, number of members of the family, their address, the name and phone number for a family contact, and a description of their recent hardships.

For more on Precinct 4, follow their Facebook page, here.