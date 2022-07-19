Expand / Collapse search
Pastor John Gray released from Atlanta hospital following pulmonary embolism

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
Pastor John Gray article

Photo of Pastor John Gray while appearing on the Isiah Factor Uncensored back in 2018.

ATLANTA - We're happy to report Pastor John Gray has been released from the hospital, and he is thanking the doctors who saved his life and everyone who prayed for him.

The former associate pastor at Lakewood Church posted on Instagram about his recent brush with death due to a pulmonary embolism and blood clots in his lungs.

He was transported to multiple hospitals, before finally landing in Atlanta.

RELATED: Pastor John Gray talks for the first time about leaving Lakewood Church

Doctors say many people have died of the same condition gray was hospitalized with, so he is very thankful he's now home.