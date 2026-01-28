Person of interest wanted in Pasadena apartment shooting
PASADENA, Texas - A person of interest is wanted by Pasadena Police for a shooting that injured a mother and her toddler in early January.
Pasadena apartment shooting: Person of interest
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Jan. 4, at the La Serena Apartments on Shaver Street near Fairmont Parkway.
Officials say a mother and her two-year-old son were shot while standing in their apartment. Their injuries were said to not be life-threatening, and the two are now recovering.
Pasadena Police posted surveillance footage of a person of interest on social media. The person had black dreadlocks, a white shirt, a gray hoodie, black pants, and gray shoes at the time of the shooting.
No one else in the surveillance video has been named as a person of interest.
What we don't know:
The wanted person of interest has not been identified.
No other details about the shooting are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the person of interest can contact Detective I. Mascorro by doing one of the following:
- Call 713-475-4978
- Email Imascorro@pasadenatx.gov
The Source: Pasadena Police Department