Person of interest wanted in Pasadena apartment shooting

A person of interest is wanted by Pasadena Police for a shooting that injured a mother and her toddler in early January.

Pasadena apartment shooting: Person of interest

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Jan. 4, at the La Serena Apartments on Shaver Street near Fairmont Parkway.

Officials say a mother and her two-year-old son were shot while standing in their apartment. Their injuries were said to not be life-threatening, and the two are now recovering.

Pasadena Police posted surveillance footage of a person of interest on social media. The person had black dreadlocks, a white shirt, a gray hoodie, black pants, and gray shoes at the time of the shooting.

No one else in the surveillance video has been named as a person of interest.

What we don't know:

The wanted person of interest has not been identified.

No other details about the shooting are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the person of interest can contact Detective I. Mascorro by doing one of the following: