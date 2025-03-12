Pasadena: Three workers hospitalized after scaffolding incident, company says

The Brief Three contractors were injured in a "scaffolding demolition" incident at the Chevron Pasadena refinery. Two of them reportedly fell off a 25-foot scaffold. One contractor was sent to a hospital via Life Flight. The other two were sent in ambulances. The refinery resumed operations.



Three contractors were taken to nearby hospitals after at least two of them reportedly fell off a scaffold in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon.

Pasadena scaffold incident

What we know:

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. at the Chevron Pasadena Refinery on Red Bluff Road.

The Pasadena Fire Marshal's Office reports two men fell from a 25-foot scaffold at the refinery. One male was taken to the hospital on Life Flight and the other by ambulance to Memorial Hermann.

In a statement, Chevron Pasadena says three workers were injured in the incident. The third contractor was also taken to a hospital via ambulance.

The refinery continued its operations following an incident, according to a representative. The company says there was no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the third employee also fell from the scaffold.

There is no information on the employees' conditions.

Chevron Pasadena statement

What they're saying:

Chevron Pasadena sent the following statement:

"Three contractors were injured during scaffolding demolition work at the Pasadena Refinery on March 12, 2025, at around 12:30 pm.

One worker was transported via life flight and two others were transported via ambulance to local hospitals. Safety is Chevron’s top priority.

Our thoughts are with the affected individuals."