Pasadena murder-suicide: Suspect kills woman, injures another before turning gun on himself

Pasadena police are investigating after they were called to an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Thursday evening.

Sandlehurst Drive murder-suicide

Officers arrived at a home located at 4019 Sandlehurst Drive around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

According to Lieutenant Raul Granados, officers were told a man shot two women inside the home and when they arrived, witnesses told them the man had shot himself.

Police found the man and one woman dead inside the home, officials report. A second woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound near her head and shoulder.

The woman is expected to survive, according to Pasadena police.

What we don't know:

Police have not determined how the three are connected.