Pasadena, El Paso ranked among least increasingly diverse cities across US, study finds

article

Two Texas cities were ranked among the least increasingly diverse cities in America.

According to a recent study, Pasadena was ranked #4 right behind El Paso, which was considered the very least increasingly diverse. The report, conducted by Preply, looked at census bureau data to analyze changes in four key factors including racial, distribution, multiracial as well as bilingual identity, and foreign-born residents across 300 of the largest cities in the U.S.

An American and Texas flag stand in front of the Chevron Corp. Pasadena Refinery in Pasadena, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Houston has been purposefully going green for more than a decade. The municipal government gets 92% of all the power Expand

MORE STORIES RELATED TO PASADENA

The report for Pasadena may come as a surprise, considering its location is just outside of Houston, which is known for being one of the most diverse cities in the country. However, the study alleges while Pasadena might be known for its nature centers, there's no arguing with the numbers.

DIVERSITY IN HOUSTON: Almost 7 million people, more than 150 languages - Celebrating our Diversity

In fact, the report says White Americans made up 66% of the population in 2019, but this increased to 89% in 2019.

Panoramic view of skyline and downtown El Paso Texas looking toward Juarez, Mexico (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

El Paso meanwhile, which has a 2% multiracial population in 2010, increased slightly to 3% in 2019. The study claims El Paso is "the largest metroplex in the world, which makes it all the more surprising that it's the city with the slowest growth in diversity."

Advertisement

To read the full report, click here.