Two people have died following a five-vehicle crash in Pasadena. It happened at the intersection of Allen Genoa and Richey Road.

Authorities say one of the vehicles caught fire, and the person inside that vehicle did not survive. Another passenger from a different vehicle was also killed in the collision. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and several others were treated for less severe injuries.

Investigators are working to understand what caused the crash, and the area will remain closed for several hours while the investigation continues.

Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.