Parents react after former Klein ISD teacher accidentally shows pornographic material over projector

A Klein ISD high school teacher is in big trouble after he played a pornographic video on a classroom projector.

Apparently the teacher was watching that obscene video on his work laptop and then accidentally shared it over the projector.

It happened at Klein Collins High School, although the date of the incident is unknown at the time.

"It was very disturbing to know that this would even take place and especially by a teacher, you know? It was very disturbing," said Katina Davis, the mother of three Klein ISD students.

The teacher has been identified as Kevin Welchel, an online forum for education reveals Welchel has worked as a teacher for 12 years, and has been a world history professor for Klein Collins High School for the past four years.

"Being a teacher for 12 years you definitely know, any adult can tell you that it’s inappropriate" said Diandra Arrona, another parent of Klein ISD students.

The Klein Independent School District released the following statement:

"The individual was immediately removed and is no longer employed by the district. Law enforcement filed charges that have been accepted by the District Attorney's office, and all appropriate legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law. The district does not tolerate such completely unacceptable conduct."

Welchel is now facing criminal charges for displaying harmful material to minors. Parents tell FOX 26, they're pleased with how the district handled this situation.