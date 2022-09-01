Parents outraged after middle school girls' bathroom doors removed due to graffiti, school says

Some parents at the IDEA Spears Middle School are outraged after they say the doors to the girls' bathroom were removed this week.

Kimberly Hervert is a mother to a 13-year-old daughter in the 8th grade at IDEA Spears. This week, she says her daughter told her that three of the four stall doors to the girls’ bathroom at school had been removed due to graffiti.

"She said mom, the principal took down the restroom door because some girls were writing on the doors," Hervert said. 'There’s so many other things going on with schools but invading their privacy, it’s horrible."

The boys’ bathroom doors were apparently untouched, according to Hervert, who added her daughter and her friends' complaints to the principal went unheard.

"The principal told the other little girl, if you keep complaining, I’m going to remove the one last restroom door that there is," Hervert said.

Hervert proceeded to take swift action to confront the school principal. First, in a phone call.

"She said I removed them because they’re writing profanity on the doors," Hervert said. "So I told her ok, I’m going to interrupt you now; that’s not a reason to remove the doors and invade these girls’ privacy. You could’ve handled it a different way. Her response to me was, 'that was my decision and I’m sticking to it."

Then, on the school campus. Hervert recorded her conversation with the principal's consent.

In the video, Hervert can be heard saying, "a little girl had to use the restroom yesterday. She was on her menstrual cycle. I mean how is that possible that you guys are letting these girls use the restroom without the doors?" The principal in the video can be heard responding, "that's not correct."

Hervert says she also complained to the higher-ups at the school district.

Although the girls' bathroom doors were reinstalled Thursday, Hervert worries about potential backlash towards her daughter.

"My daughter doesn’t even want to go to school. She cried this morning," Hervert said, as she began to get emotional. "Let's say one of the kids would’ve been recorded by another kid. I mean that would’ve been a serious issue. I wouldn’t want no one staring at my daughter. I wouldn’t want nobody invading her space."

She believes additional disciplinary action should be taken.

"We want actions," Hervert said. "We don’t want this principal there. Our kids don’t feel safe.."

A spokesperson with IDEA Schools responded with the following statement:

"After discovering an influx of profanities and graffiti in the girl's bathroom stalls at IDEA Spears College Preparatory, school staff took the doors off individual stalls to repair the damage. During this process, a single stall for use with a door remained, allowing for privacy while using the facility. All doors have been replaced and a school monitor will be on hand to ensure safety, privacy, and address any concerns. The school is cooperating fully with parents and addressing their concerns to continue practicing safety on campus."