Parents of boy found alone after Highland Park parade shooting were among those killed

The parents of a little boy who was found alone after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade were identified as two of the victims killed after a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

Community members rushed the little boy to safety, and cared for him while the search for his family started.

His parents, Irina and Kevin McCarthy were residents of Highland Park, and were shot and killed during the parade Monday.

Irina was 35 years old, and Kevin was 37.

According to a GoFundMe account started by community members, their little boy is just 2 years old.

He was reunited with his grandparents Monday, but is now left in an unimaginable position.

Forty-five people were injured or killed in the attack, which was thought to have been planned by the alleged gunman, Robert Crimo III, for several weeks.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office identified six of the seven victims who died in the attack, which included Irina and Kevin.

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy 37, of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico

The seventh victim died at a hospital outside of Lake County.