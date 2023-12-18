Parent to Parent - Holiday stress for newly single parents

Holidays can be stressful especially if you’re a newly single parent, but there are ways to cope.

Tips include:

1. Get rest - you don’t want to overdo

2. Plan ahead with who you will be spending time with

3. Have candid age-appropriate conversations

FOX 26 spoke with two amazing newly single moms about advice they would give that they’ve used themselves.

"Definitely making sure that you are surrounding yourself with people who love you, and opening yourself up, likewise to people who may be in a similar situation. I will tell you in terms of children and making sure that they have really had that really great support system, and holding each other together. We have discovered that there are other people going through a similar situation," said Margaret Sides Daniels, a mother of five children with the youngest being 14-years-old.

"Last year, we had Christmas Day was Dec. 16. It was a Saturday before they left for Christmas. I just wrote Santa a letter and asked him to come early, and he did, because, of course, he does. They had the stockings, they had the full Christmas experience with them. That’s what really matters to them, not that it is on December 24 or 25, but that they get to spend that magical time with their mom," said Brianna Griff, a mother of two young boys.