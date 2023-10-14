As the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel continues to capture global attention, Palestinian Americans residing in Houston are raising their voices to offer their perspective on the situation. In a show of solidarity, they gathered in downtown Houston for a pro-Palestine emergency rally, calling for the liberation of their homeland.

The rally took place on Saturday and was organized on the steps of Houston City Hall. The Palestinian Youth Movement, in collaboration with local cultural centers and various organizations, came together to express their concerns about what they perceived as oppression by the Israeli government.

An organizer pointed out the recent announcements made by the Israeli Defense Minister, which some participants claimed called for the genocide of Palestinians and ordered a full siege on their territories. This siege, they argued, had led to severe shortages of power, food, and gas.

Pro-Palestine supporters at Saturday's rally on the steps of Houston City Hall. (Sherman Desselle Photo)

Those who rallied in downtown Houston emphasized that the current deadly conflict is the culmination of 75 years of colonization, with the last 16 years being especially challenging due to a heavily restricted blockade on the Gaza border. According to them, many Palestinians have lost their lives and been imprisoned during Israeli raids this year. They also urged the U.S. government and other allies of Israel to reconsider their support for Israel's efforts.

One of the rally organizers stated, "We demand that the United States end its complicity in enabling and providing military funding for the senseless massacres against Palestinians in Gaza."

The event also featured speakers from local colleges, including the University of Houston and Rice University. One student shared a heartbreaking personal account, calling out the names of 14 of her family members, including men, women, and children, who tragically lost their lives in a refugee camp near the warzone in the past week.

"These are the so-called military targets, the victims of the Israeli occupation forces. This is the price paid when Israel attacks Gaza," she said.

Pro-Palestine supporters march through downtown Houston Saturday. (Sherman Desselle Photo)

Despite the largely peaceful nature of the event, Houston police reported that two protestors were detained when fireworks were set off in the crowd at the end of the rally. One individual was cited for detonating fireworks within city limits, while the other was released.

In addition to rallies, these student groups have been hosting educational events, such as teach-ins at the University of Houston and Rice University, with the aim of raising awareness about the historical context and complexities of the ongoing conflict. These efforts seek to inform the public and promote understanding of the perspectives surrounding this longstanding issue.