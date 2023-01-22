Page Parkes modeling agency hosting Teen Leadership Camp, helping teens become local leaders

The namesake of the Page Parkes modeling agency in Houston is offering a program to inspire teens, help them map out their future, and claim self-confidence.

Teens, come as you are, start making a life plan and create a foundation to stand on the rest of your life. That's what Page Parkes wants to offer with some good old-fashioned TLC through her own TLC, or Teen Leadership Camp.

"My goal when I started this was to change the lives of young people who grow up to be the broken people," states Parkes. She says that begins with building good habits and creating time on your calendar to actually learn or do what you want to do.

She wants to help teens learn how to connect with others and how to resolve conflict. Parkes has successfully run her modeling agency for the past four decades, building careers for models and actors, but this teen camp which focuses on all teenagers goes beyond that.

"I see them break through their fears. FEAR is False Emotions Appearing Real. When I see them realize the tape in their head is not real, a whole new person emerges," says Parkes. She has set big goals and she's ready for the challenge. "I would like to change the world one teenager at a time by giving them the confidence," she says.

Tory Norton attended the teen leadership camp last year and says Parke's advice was a life-changer. "She takes kids and sheds light on breaking your own habits, making your own boundaries, having more confidence in yourself, and knowing that you can do anything you put your mind to is possible, so I really love that," says Norton.

Billie Fisher is looking forward to learning more life skills at the event. "I've been hearing great things about it and how it allows you to find comfort within yourself. Outside of modeling and acting, it's just great to find your confidence within yourself," says Fisher, who is a signed model with Page Parkes Agency.

The founder and best-selling author of "Becoming a Lioness", Crystal De Leon Sarmiento, will coach the team leadership experience. "I think they don't really realize the importance of being able to use their voice, to connect in a present situation and have confidence when they do that, so I'm focusing a lot on public speaking skills for the teens," said De Leon Sarmiento. "Also, conflict resolution, because oftentimes, as we grow as leaders, we forget that having those powerful skills either set us back in life or can set us up to overcome things and move on to the future."

Teens will spend three days working together and with local leaders to learn tools they can use for the rest of their lives

"In order for us to be thriving adults we have to really focus on the internal confidence, that interior part of ourselves where we believe that we have purpose and that what we do in life will impact others when we stop looking at ourselves. They'll concentrate on how confidence comes from accepting yourself. Page teaches students that ‘you minus your bad habits equals success’," De Leon Sarmiento added.

The leadership camp is on Feb. 18, 19, and 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The agency is offering one free scholarship to TLC for the first 10 email submissions through a drawing. Just email and mention this story to teenleadership@pageparkes.com

For more information visit Page Parkes website.