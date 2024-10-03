Houston mobile home park residents forced to relocate

The Brief Over 50 families in a mobile home park in northwest Houston are facing eviction after the owner announced plans to sell the land. Residents are struggling to find new housing and navigate the financial burden of relocating their mobile homes. The move is particularly difficult for many residents, including those with disabilities and older trailers that may not survive the relocation process.



Over 50 families in a mobile home park in northwest Houston are struggling to figure out where to move by December after the owner says he is selling the land.

They said this move is going to be tough for each of them physically and financially.

"It’s 45 years that has to be moved in 90 days," said Frankie Schwarzburg,

After several years, the country road park is closing, leaving over 50 families in mobile homes.

"Everybody is in the same situation. We are all struggling to come up with $6,000 dollars to move these trailers, deposit to new places or qualify for apartments," said Schwarzburg, "The trailers that are older, which we have quite a few in here, they won't make the move."

Kenny Black has lived on his lot for over 30 years, and says if he were to move his trailer, he is going to have issues.

"I’m going to have an electrical. I’m going to have plumbing problems, leaks, it’s shimming on the road. It’s going to fall apart," said Black.

He showed our crews what moving a trailer would entail, and even showed us the bolts movers would have to use to hook the trailer to the truck.

Residents say they got a letter on September 23 from the owner, who told them the land is being surveyed to be sold, because of existing infrastructure and the owners stage of life.

However, for mobile homeowners like Shawna Deming, the move is tough to sit with because her husband is a disabled veteran.

"He gets some money from being disabled and we both get social security, and it’s not much, and it doesn't equal much to move this trailer," said Deming. "If we do find land, you know if it doesn't have septic, we will have to get the septic. If it doesn't have power, we will have to get the power. But if we find a mobile home park, it shouldn't be too much, but we still will have to spend the money."

FOX 26 reached out to the office for answers, but did not hear back by the time the story aired.