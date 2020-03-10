Outbreak of Listeria infections linked to enoki mushrooms

article

On Monday, Sun Hong Foods, Inc. recalled enoki mushrooms because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Enoki mushrooms are white, with long stems and small caps. The mushrooms from Sun Hong Foods were sold in 7.05 oz or 200 g clear plastic packaging with a green label.

These products can also be identified by the UPC code: 7 426852 625810.

This investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products are linked to illness.

Do not eat, serve, or sell any recalled enoki mushrooms distributed by Sun Hong Foods, Inc. If any are found in your refrigerator, return them to the purchase location or throw them away.

Do not eat any food made with recalled enoki mushrooms, even if some were consumed and no one became sick.

Wash and sanitize any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the mushrooms. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Follow these five steps to sanitize your refrigerator.

Wash surfaces and containers with hot, soapy water.

Call your healthcare provider if you have consumed recalled enoki mushrooms and are experiencing symptoms of Listeria infection.