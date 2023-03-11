Organization offers 'Mini-Rodeo' experience for Third Ward community

Not everyone can visit NRG Park for the Houston Rodeo, so one organization brought the rodeo to a Houston community.

Friends of Riverside Park Houston gave the Third Ward -Riverside community their own little rodeo experience on Saturday at Riverside Park.

With the help of Macgregor Superneighborhood, the organization was able to bring trail riders, petting zoos, and more to the area children for a fun and educational day.

Families were able to see their children ride horses, meet farm-friendly animals, ride a mechanical bull, and get face paintings. Those who attended were even able to participate in some rodeo-themed games like faux steer-roping, boot racing, horseshoe tossing, and horse-stick racing.

The event was put together with the help of the City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Special Events, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, MacGregor Super Neighborhood, Riverside Civic Association, Womack Development and Investments, Roberts-Markland LLC, Mr. Donnell Cooper, Healthy Outdoor Communities, Emma’s Petting Zoo, Sweetie Pies Petting Zoo, Brian’s Mechanical Bull, Carmen’s Enchanting Facepainting, and Constantine Artisan Gelato.

For more information on Friends of Riverside Park Houston, visit their website.