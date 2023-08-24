Online auction of big ticket golf experiences, more to benefit local PGA Reach

The Southern Texas PGA is hosting its annual online auction to benefit PGA Reach Southern Texas.

PGA Reach is a foundation that provides junior golf opportunities for children and teens, educational college scholarships and golf programs for veterans.

This is one of their largest fundraisers of the year and there are more than 70 items on the list.

"If you want to get some access to some private (golf) clubs, this is going to be right up your wheelhouse," stated STPGA Executive Director Thomas Hutton.

"A lot of it is local here in the Southern Texas area; Houston, Austin, San Antonio, for you to play a bunch of golf. But we also have some packages including TPC Sawgrass, we have a trip to Pinehurst on there. We even have PGA Championship tickets for 2024."

Bidding is open now, and the auction will end on Tuesday, August 29, at 9 p.m.

Hutton said it's thanks to efforts like this that help to provide so many opportunities within the foundation.

"We awarded over $210,000 this year (in scholarships), we have this veterans program called PGA Hope, which provides free (golf) clinics for veterans taught by PGA professionals. So all of the money and proceeds will allow us to continue this mission," said Hutton. "Golf's in a great spot, but we need to continue to invest in our game, invest in giving back to the community though junior golf, our veterans and scholarships."

To learn more about PGA Reach and STPGA, click here.