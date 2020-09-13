One on one with the candidates of CD-7, U.S. Rep Lizzie Fletcher and Wesley Hunt

Congressional District 7 is located in western Harris County and includes the cities of; Bellaire, Bunker Hill Village, Hunters Creek, Jersey Village, Piney Point, Southside Place, Spring Valley, and West University Place as well as parts of Houston. As of the 2000 census the area has 652,000 people and is considered one of the wealthiest congressional districts in the state.

Two years ago Lizzie Fletcher unseated longtime Republican Congressman John Culberson with a message of moderate and inclusive representation for Houston’s increasingly diverse west side. After two years on the hill, Democrat Lizzie Fletcher is confident she’s delivered on that pledge and deserves another term in office.

Republican candidate Wesley Hunt is running against Lizzie Fletcher. Greg Groogan talks with Hunt about his policies, beliefs, and why he should be elected over the incumbent .

Also running for congress in district 7 is Libertarian Shawn Kelly

Find out more about the candidates: Lizzie Fletcher Wesley Hunt Shawn Kelly