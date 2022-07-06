One of Houston‘s favorite soul food restaurant debuts huge expansion

Esther‘s Cajun Café and Soul Food has been serving up family recipes with Cajun Country style southern cooking since 2014.

However, their family recipes have been passed down through generations. They began on a tiny strip mall storefront with 1,000 square feet and have now expanded to more than 5000 square feet at their brand-new location at 5007 N. Shepherd.

That’s not all that’s expanded.

Esther’s has added a brand new full bar with a cocktail menu, an outdoor patio with a stage for a live band, plus a beautiful private event space.

The decor and location may be new, but the taste remains the same. Along with their signature staples such as oxtails, mustard greens, shrimp and crawfish and fried fish, they now offer bar bites that include oxtail deviled eggs, boudin eggrolls, oxtail tacos and more.

Yum Yum Yum! They invite your family to join their family.

For more information, click here.