One man medevacked from oil tanker, reportedly experienced stroke symptoms

A man had to be medevacked from an oil tanker off the shore of Port Aransas.

According to officials, the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders responded to a call at 4:23 p.m. from the crew of Crudesun, an 820 for oil tanker 11 miles offshore of Port Aransas near Corpus Christi. Reports say a 45-year-old crew member had experienced symptoms of a stroke.

SUGGESTED: Coast Guard pilot reunites with pregnant woman he rescued in Hurricane Harvey

The command center talked with the duty flight surgeon who suggested a medevac for the man.

Officials say a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac to help the man.

RELATED: US Coast Guard assists more than 30 aboard adrift vessel off Galveston

According to reports, when the helicopter crew arrived they hoisted the man into the helicopter and took him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi.

The man is said to be in stable condition.