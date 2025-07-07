One dead in fiery crash on Katy Fwy. at Gessner Rd.
article
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a fatal, fiery crash that happened just before midnight on Sunday on the Katy Freeway feeder road at Gessner Rd.
Fatal Fiery Crash in Houston
What we know:
According to police, the crash happened at 11:50 p.m.
The investigation shows the driver was traveling westbound and crashed into the pole. Police say the driver failed to control speed.
The impact with the pole caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the male driver dead at the scene.
Officers said no other people were involved in the crash.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.