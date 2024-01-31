'Oh hello': Sociable Grizzly bear cubs 3,000 miles from home leave Florida deputy bewildered

A Florida deputy was in for quite a surprise when she got an unsuspecting early morning emergency call.

Video from the Okaloosa Sheriff's Department shows the deputy pulling up on a rural road around 3:30 a.m. before she is greeted by two brown bear cubs.

A bystander is on the scene and explains the bears' friendliness to the Deputy. He said he saw the bears on the side of the road near a ditch.

The bears can be seen sniffing the deputy's car as they begin to inch closer to her appearing harmless.

At one point, the deputy gets back in her patrol car but gets back out to take pictures of the bears.

The bystander hilariously tells the bears to sit during the interaction after one of them jumps on the deputy.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered the two cubs escaped from an inadequate enclosure at a nearby residence where a "self-proclaimed" bear trainer lives.

According to the sheriff's office, the Kodiak Cubs are about 3,600 miles from home – Alaska.

Deputies said the resident housing these cubs faces various Florida wildlife violations.

Facts about Kodiak bears

Kodiak bears are the largest bears in the world. There are about 3,500 and live exclusively on the islands in the Kodiak Archipelago since being isolated from other bears for about 12,000 years.

The male bears can stand over 10 feet tall on their hind legs and weigh up to 1,500 pounds. Female bears are about 20 percent smaller and 30% lighter than their male counterparts.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Kodiak bears are not considered to be social and they switch to nocturnal behavior in the presence of humans.