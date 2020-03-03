Officials say no confirmed coronavirus cases in Travis County but there are cases under investigation

Austin Public Health says that there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in our area but officials say there are one or more persons who have cases in Travis County that are under investigation.

The healthy agency has not disclosed the exact number of people who are under investigation or their travel. Officials say they will be monitoring the patient or patients for 48 hours.

The case or cases were discovered yesterday and officials say they will take the necessary steps if there is a positive confirmation of coronavirus.

