Huntsville officer-involved shooting: Officer shot multiple times, taken to hospital

An officer has been injured in a shooting in Huntsville, police confirm.

Huntsville Police Department says officers responded to reports of a person with a gun at the Timbers Apartments at 141 I-45 around 1:15 p.m.

A man was said to be behaving erratically and brandishing a gun in the parking lot between two buildings, officials report.

He entered an apartment which is where officers say made contact with him.

Officer injured during officer-involved shooting in Huntsville

Huntsville police said gunfire was exchanged and an officer was shot multiple times.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital and was last said to be in stable condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.