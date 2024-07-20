Officer-involved shooting: Suspect shot in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the 12800 block of Westheimer after an officer shot his weapon at a suspect, hitting them.
There has been no word on what led up to the shooting and no other information has been released at this time.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as we learn more.