A Houston man is facing charges after threatening his father and barricading himself inside the garage of a townhome.

According to Houston police, officers were called to a townhome at 12400 Brookglade Circle, after a man reportedly threatened his father with a pistol.

When officers arrived, they got the mother and father out of the home safely and attempted to get the son out, but he refused. Believing the man was armed, a search and arrest warrant was obtained by Houston police.

SWAT was called in and tried to make contact with the man, but he still did not exit the garage, where he was living.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to negotiate, SWAT made a forced entry into the garage and deployed tear gas. The suspect then went underneath the garage door and climbed onto the roof of the garage, officials say. He ran back and forth on top of the garages and, at one point, was seen holding a pistol in his hand.

According to Houston police, the suspect climbed onto the roof of the two-story townhomes. Officers deployed several less-than-lethal devices, including a taser, a 40 mm round, and flashbangs, in an effort to take him in custody.

Officers say they managed to get the suspect into a garage and arrest him. A pistol was found in another garage.

The suspect is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.