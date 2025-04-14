Officer grazed by bullet in Houston on Community College Drive
HOUSTON - An officer was grazed by a bullet during a training accident in East Houston on Monday, officials say.
What we know:
According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at 555 Community College Drive – which is near the HCC Northeast Campus.
The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
According to police, an officer was grazed by a bullet during training due to an accidental discharge.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear which agency the officer was with. It’s also unclear how the incident unfolded.
