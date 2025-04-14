The Brief An officer was grazed by a bullet in East Houston, officials confirm. It's unclear what agency the officer is with. The incident happened in the 500 block of Community College Drive, near HCC Northeast.



An officer was grazed by a bullet during a training accident in East Houston on Monday, officials say.

Officer grazed by bullet

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at 555 Community College Drive – which is near the HCC Northeast Campus.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, an officer was grazed by a bullet during training due to an accidental discharge.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear which agency the officer was with. It’s also unclear how the incident unfolded.

