Officer grazed by bullet in Houston on Community College Drive

Updated  April 14, 2025 1:28pm CDT
Houston
HOUSTON - An officer was grazed by a bullet during a training accident in East Houston on Monday, officials say.

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at 555 Community College Drive – which is near the HCC Northeast Campus.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, an officer was grazed by a bullet during training due to an accidental discharge.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear which agency the officer was with. It’s also unclear how the incident unfolded.

FOX 26 is working to gather more information.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

