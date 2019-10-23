Off-duty Montgomery County deputy charged with aggravated assault after standoff

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty deputy is facing an aggravated assault charge following a standoff with Harris County deputies who were investigating an alleged family violence incident.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a man was barricaded in his home on Hamilton Falls Drive, and deputies were trying to get him to come out peacefully. Authorities say the standoff ended when the man exited the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as off-duty MCSO Deputy Ryan D. Jones.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been filed against Jones.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement:

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an administrative investigation in accordance with civil service regulations and policy. Jones had been with the Sheriff’s Office for eight years and was assigned to West Patrol Division.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is committed to being a Professional, Accountable, Compassionate and Trusted law enforcement agency and will thoroughly investigate incidents involving any alleged misconduct.”