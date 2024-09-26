Off-duty HCSO deputy in critical condition after major crash in Chambers County

An off-duty Harris County deputy is in critical condition after being involved in a crash in Chambers County.

Chambers County Sheriff's Office reports the deputy was helping with a motorcycle escort out of the county for an oversize load when the accident occurred on Highway 65 between Anahuac and Winnie.

Lifeflight was called, and the deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The sheriff reported the deputy was last said to be alert.

No other information has been provided at this time.