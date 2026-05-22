17-year-old dead, another injured after shooting at southeast Houston park

The Brief A 17-year-old is dead after being found shot at a park on Oak Vista Street in southeast Houston. Another person, 19, was also found shot and taken to the hospital for aid. Two weapons were recovered from the scene, Lt. Ali said.



One teen is dead while another is hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Houston late Thursday night, authorities said.

Shooting at park kills 1

What we know:

Around 11:30 p.m., Houston Police Department Lieutenant Ali says officers with the southeast division received a call about a shooting on Oak Vista Street. Officials believe two groups had arrived at the park for a meetup.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 19-year-old male with a gunshot round to the arm.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals. However, the 17-year-old was later pronounced dead.

One person has been detained for questioning. Lt. Ali said. Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

The HPD Homicide Division is investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, police are unsure what the park meetup was for.

There is no word on possible suspects.