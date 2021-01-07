NWS: Tornado caused storm damage in Texas City on Wednesday

article

The National Weather Service confirms that storm damage in Texas City was due to a tornado on Wednesday evening.

NWS meteorologists conducted a survey on Thursday morning.

According to NWS, the storm has been given a preliminary rating of EF-1.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST AND LIVE RADAR

Advertisement

Texas City ISD had to close a couple of schools due to the storm damage. They announced on Twitter that Calvin Vincent Early Childhood and Kohfeldt Elementary would not have school Thursday.

Blocker Middle School, Texas City High School, and Industrial Trade Center would have a delayed start time.

The damage was visible Thursday morning at the Tradewinds Apartment Homes and a gas station convenience store.