NRG Stadium roof repairs to be completed by end of September

Officials with NRG Park have announced that roof repairs to the facility will be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

As FOX 26 has reported, NRG Stadium sustained damage to two roof panels as a result of Hurricane Beryl.

Officials stated that one of the damaged roof panels is scheduled for repair prior to the Texans' season home opener against the Chicago Bears on September 15.

The second damaged roof panel is anticipated to be fully repaired before the Texans' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 29.

In a statement, NRG Park said, "Guest safety remains our top priority. We appreciate the patience and support of our guests as we work diligently to restore the stadium roof to its full operational capacity.As guests plan their visit to NRG Stadium, we recommend they stay informed about weather forecasts and prepare and dress accordingly, whether it be for rain, heat, or other conditions. Until the roof is fully repaired, whether it is open or closed, portions of the stadium floor and seats will be exposed to the elements."