Football season isn't just about touchdowns and tackles; it's also about the culinary experience in the stands. And for lovers of food, NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, has clinched the second spot in a recent study of the best NFL Stadium for Foodies.

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 20: A general exterior view of NRG Stadium during the pre season friendly between Manchester City and Club America at NRG Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

NRG Stadium impressed with its diverse offerings and reasonable prices, earning a score of 7.48 out of 10. While the Atlanta Falcons' stadium claimed the top spot, NRG Stadium stood out for its enticing food options and affordability.

Fans stepping into NRG Stadium can indulge in various options without breaking the bank. With a beer priced at $6 and a hot dog at $5.50, patrons can enjoy classic game-day fare without burning a hole in their wallets. However, the stadium doesn't just cater to traditional tastes; foodies can also savor authentic brisket, adding a savory twist to their game-day experience.

RELATED: Trill Burgers at NRG Stadium during Houston Texans home games

But it's not just about the prices at NRG Stadium; it's also about the variety and accessibility of concessions. The stadium boasts a commendable ratio of concession stands to square footage and capacity, ensuring that fans spend less time waiting in line and more time enjoying the action on the field.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

While NRG Stadium may have secured second place in this year's Foodie Index, it's clearly a top contender for fans seeking a culinary adventure during the football season. Whether you're craving a classic hot dog or eager to sample some Texas barbecue, NRG Stadium has something to satisfy every palate.

So, the next time you're gearing up for a Texans game, be sure to come hungry and experience the culinary delights NRG Stadium offers.

