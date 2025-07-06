Five-car crash shuts down Northwest Freeway lanes in Cypress area

The Brief The crash is said to be in the westbound lanes of the Northwest Freeway near Louetta Road. Crews were called to clear the wreck and assessed the area. Constable Mark Herman says the scene is "active and dangerous."



A multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of the Northwest Freeway in the Cypress area, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Traffic Alert: Northwest Freeway

(Courtesy: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman)

What we know:

The crash is said to be in the westbound lanes in the 27200 block of the freeway, which is near Louetta and Mueschke Road.

The accident involves five vehicles.

Emergency crews are working to clear the crash and assess any injuries.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to find another route and avoid the area. Constable Herman says the scene is "active and dangerous."