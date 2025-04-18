North Houston: Person of interest sought in shooting that injured 7-year-old

The Brief The shooting happened on April 1 on Northborough Drive. A 7-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet that came through an apartment wall. The person of interest is not charged. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-8800) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are looking to question a person of interest in connection to a shooting that injured a young boy earlier this month.

Northborough Drive shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on April 1, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Northborough Drive, near the North Freeway.

Police say gunshots were fired outside an apartment complex on Northborough.

One of the bullets penetrated the wall of an apartment and grazed a 7-year-old boy. Police say the boy went to a hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

A lieutenant at the scene told FOX 26 that the boy was eating a Happy Meal in the living room when the shooting happened

Featured article

Person of interest

What we know:

On Thursday, Houston Police shared photos of a person of interest in the shooting.

According to police, the person has not been charged in this case. Detectives believe he has information about the shooting.

What we don't know:

The person has not been identified and his alleged involvement in the shooting is not clear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the person of interest can call HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800. Tipsters can also speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).