North Houston: Person of interest sought in shooting that injured 7-year-old
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking to question a person of interest in connection to a shooting that injured a young boy earlier this month.
Northborough Drive shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened on April 1, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Northborough Drive, near the North Freeway.
Police say gunshots were fired outside an apartment complex on Northborough.
One of the bullets penetrated the wall of an apartment and grazed a 7-year-old boy. Police say the boy went to a hospital in stable condition and has since been released.
A lieutenant at the scene told FOX 26 that the boy was eating a Happy Meal in the living room when the shooting happened
Person of interest
What we know:
On Thursday, Houston Police shared photos of a person of interest in the shooting.
According to police, the person has not been charged in this case. Detectives believe he has information about the shooting.
What we don't know:
The person has not been identified and his alleged involvement in the shooting is not clear.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the person of interest can call HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800. Tipsters can also speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.