The Brief A 6-year-old was shot in the head while sitting inside his home on Northborough Drive. Houston police report the child is expected to be okay. There was a shooting outside the apartment complex and stray bullets went into the apartment, hitting the child.



Houston Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a 6-year-old boy in the side of the head early Tuesday morning.

6-year-old shot in Greenspoint

What we know:

Around 12:30 a.m., a 911 call came in concerning a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive in the Greenspoint area.

Several stray rounds went into three different apartment units and unfortunately hit that 6-year-old on the side of the head.

Houston Fire Department EMS took the child to a local area hospital.

The boy is fortunately expected to be okay.

What they're saying:

"The 6-year-old was in the living room eating a Happy Meal, a chicken nugget Happy Meal," said Lieutenant JP Horelica with the Houston Police Department.

Houston police searching for suspect

When the call came in, no one stuck around to talk to police. From evidence on the scene, they’ve been able to piece together there was some sort of gun fight between two groups of people considering there were a lot of shell casings around from several different guns.

What we don't know:

Houston Police say they don’t have any suspect description, so they’re asking for the public’s help to locate the shooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or may have seen anything is asked to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers Houston.