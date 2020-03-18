North Texas priest back home, recovering from the coronavirus

article

The first person with a known case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County is out of the hospital.

The Rev. Robert Pace, a pastor at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, was in isolation at a hospital last week. The church said he is now home recovering.

His wife, who tested negative, is also self-quarantined.

Pace attended the annual conference for the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) last month in Louisville, Kentucky. He started feeling sick after returning from the conference and tested negative for the flu twice.

Health officials said that based on their exposure to Pace, the rest of the congregation is “at no risk.”

