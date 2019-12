article

In Class 6A Division One high school football, the North Shore Mustangs were looking to repeat as champs as they got a rematch with the team they beat in last year's title game— Duncanville.

It was close all afternoon long, but ultimately, the Mustangs pulled away in the second half.

They won it with a final score of 31 to 17, clinching the school's fourth championship and second in a row.