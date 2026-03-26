1 seriously injured after possible road shooting in north Houston near Beltway 8
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating a possible roadway shooting in the north Houston area on Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, officials were called to West Sam Houston Parkway North just north of Highway 290 about a potential roadway shooting.
One male was taken to the hospital in serious condition, authorities say.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.